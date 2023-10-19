Bengal Club To Mumbai Aikata: Durga Puja Pandals To Visit In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai, and there are several impressive pandals to visit during the festival. Here are some of the best Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai.

Durga Puja pandals to visit in Mumbai

This is one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai. It is known for its grand decorations, cultural programs, and a sense of authenticity.

The Andheri Durga Puja, organized by Mumbai Aikatan, is a popular choice for visitors. It features elaborate pandal decorations, traditional rituals, and cultural performances.

The Ramakrishna Math in Khar is another renowned place to witness Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. It offers a serene and spiritual atmosphere during the festival.

Located in Dadar, the Bengal Club's Durga Puja is known for its elaborate decorations, cultural events, and traditional customs.

This pandal is known for its creative decorations, cultural programs, and community involvement.