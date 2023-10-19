Leo: Thiruvananthapuram's Ariesplex Records Historic Collection On First Day Of Release; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Kerala, the films of many Malayalam stars do not get the kind of reception that Vijay films get.

Kerala is home to a sizable fan base for Ilaya Thalapathy. One of the places in Kerala with the most Vijay fans is Thiruvananthapuram. On the opening day of Vijay flicks, it is also the city with the most number of shows in Kerala. The opening collecting numbers for Leo have finally been released public by Ariesplex SL Cinemas, one of Thiruvananthapuram's big cinema complexes.

The theatre owners revealed that they sold 28,500 tickets through advance bookings and generated Rs 55 lakhs. On the day of the release, Ariesplex sold 10,510 tickets, generating Rs 17.92 lakhs. The theatre owners informed that this was a historic collection for them. Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role received a record response in advance bookings across Kerala and became the best opening film.



The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin also appear in Leo. It is also Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander composed the score.

The film is distributed in Kerala by Sree Gokulam Movies.

The third installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the movie is based on the 1997 graphic novel A History of Violence.

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe began in 2019 with the director's film Kaithi. Last year, he released Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. It also featured an appearance by Suriya, who subsequently stated that a spin-off based on his character Rolex is in the works.