Surge In Plastic Surgery Demand Paves The Way For Comprehensive“Global Rhinoplasty Market” Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent release by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), which highlighted a 19% increase in cosmetic procedures since 2019 and a staggering 26.2 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic and reconstructive procedures performed in the U.S. in 2022, the relevance of the newly launched research report , titled "Global Rhinoplasty Market by Type (Augmentation, Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Filler), Technique (Closed Rhinoplasty, Open Rhinoplasty), Procedure Type - Forecast 2023-2030" added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering, has never been more pertinent.

This exhaustive study offers a deep dive into the burgeoning Rhinoplasty Market, which was estimated at a significant USD 6.83 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.38%, reaching an impressive USD 12.07 billion by 2030. Aimed at business entrepreneurs and managers, the report provides invaluable insights that enable well-informed decision-making.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report meticulously dissects various sub-markets, offers revenue forecasts, and identifies emerging trends in each category, promising a holistic view of the Rhinoplasty Market landscape. Of note, the Revision type of Rhinoplasty commanded the largest market share of 18.26% in 2022, closely followed by Refinement Rhinoplasty. The Open Rhinoplasty technique dominated with a market share of 43.01% in 2022, overshadowing Closed Rhinoplasty. The Surgical Procedure was the more prevalent procedure type, boasting a 58.41% market share in 2022. Geographically, Europe, Middle East & Africa led the market with a share of 37.99% in 2022, trailed by the Americas.

Tools for Decision Makers:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix, a cornerstone of this report, is a must-have for assessing the Rhinoplasty Market. By providing a comprehensive vendor evaluation considering key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, it allows users to navigate the market confidently. The Market Share Analysis, another highlight, offers a deep understanding of the competitive environment, shedding light on market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation.

Key Company Profiles:

Readers are treated to an exploration of major developments in the Rhinoplasty Market, spotlighting leading vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Aesthetics Medispa, and COMEG Medical Technologies, among others. The report also delves into market dynamics, offerings, strategies, products, certifications, and manufacturing capabilities of these market leaders.

Valuable Insights:

The research report addresses burning questions, providing clarity on the market size and forecast for the Rhinoplasty Market, the highest investment potentials, the latest technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market shares of leading vendors, and suitable strategies for market entry.

With the world of plastic surgery experiencing a surge in demand, this report is a beacon for industry players, offering a thorough understanding of market trends and emerging opportunities. Business entrepreneurs and managers looking to invest in or diversify within the rhinoplasty sector will find this report an indispensable asset, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and insights needed to succeed in this dynamic market.

