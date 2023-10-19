Explained: Mera Yuva Bharat, India's Bold Step Towards Youth-Led Transformation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On October 11, a momentous decision was made by the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to establish an autonomous body known as 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)'. This visionary endeavour is designed to serve as a technology-driven catalyst for youth development and youth-led progress, with the overarching aim of providing equitable opportunities to empower young individuals to realize their aspirations and actively contribute to the creation of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). This initiative spans the entire spectrum of government efforts.

Who does My Bharat cater to?

The autonomous body, 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)', is dedicated to benefitting the youth within the age group of 15-29 years, aligning with the National Youth Policy's definition of 'Youth.' Additionally, program components specifically aimed at adolescents will target those within the age group of 10-19 years.



The primary objective of MY Bharat is to focus the government's attention on youth-led development, transforming the youth from passive recipients to active drivers of progress. MY Bharat is envisioned as a 'Phygital Platform,' blending physical activities with digital connectivity. Its official launch is scheduled for October 31, 2023, coinciding with National Unity Day.

Why is MY Bharat needed?

The need for such a body stems from several vital factors. India's youth are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future, particularly as India commemorates its 75 years of independence and embarks on a transformative development journey, striving to achieve an 'Amrit Bharat' by 2047.

Furthermore, the dynamic shifts in the urban-rural landscape necessitate a reevaluation of existing schemes and the creation of a framework that can unite rural, urban, and rurban youth on a common platform.



Mera Yuva Bharat aims to address this imperative need and provide a contemporary technology-driven platform to engage with today's youth, leveraging the power of technology, social media, and digital tools.

The initiative is also committed to ensuring accessibility by creating a "phygital" ecosystem, where young individuals act as catalysts for community transformation and bridge the gap between the government and its citizens.

What are the main objectives of MY Bharat?



The core objectives of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) are to empower and resource the youth, transforming them into catalysts for community progress and national development. This initiative focuses on leadership development, improved alignment between youth aspirations and community needs, enhanced efficiency through program convergence, centralized youth databases, improved two-way communication, and the creation of a Phygital ecosystem to connect and engage with young citizens.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is not only a testament to India's commitment to harnessing the potential of its youth but also a strategic move to engage them in the noble mission of nation-building. With a strong emphasis on technology, leadership, and community involvement, this initiative holds the promise of an empowered and vibrant youth population actively contributing to India's journey toward becoming a developed nation.