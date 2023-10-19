Pavilion, NY ~ Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly solemnly at the Pavilion Central School District building in November.

- Michel de MontaignePAVILION, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- November 9th – 11th, 2023Pavilion Central School District7014 Big Tree Road, Pavilion, NY 14525This stirring display of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit our Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for Pavilion Central School District.A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .Benefiting Charities:Pavilion Central School DistrictHosted By:Pavilion Central School DistrictLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: James TauzelCo-Project Chair: Charles Martelle

James Tauzel

Pavilion Central School District

+1 607-434-2831

