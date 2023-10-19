Catholic Charities Atlanta Announces Award Grant From The Frances Hollis Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Catholic Charities Atlanta
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta
Catholic Charities Atlanta Services Catholic Charities Atlanta appreciates the vision of the Frances Hollis Foundation which supports the vulnerable.”
- Vanessa Russell, CEO of Catholic Charities AtlantaSMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) has received a grant from the Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund. Inspired by Frances and David Brain's lifetime of giving, this fund is a legacy managed by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta which supports nonprofit organizations and projects that serve disadvantaged, underserved and vulnerable communities.
This funding will ensure vulnerable children CCA serves have access to nutritious food sources. CCA provides case management for children vulnerable to trafficking who lack access to benefits and food pantries.
