Good News For Kerala Expats! Centre Assures Cooperation For Passenger Ship Service Amid Soaring Flight Charges

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is preparing to start a passenger ship service between the state and the Gulf nations in order to offer affordable travel for Kerala expatriates in the Middle East who currently need to pay exorbitant airline fees for visiting their home. Kerala Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil held a discussion with Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday (Oct 19) seeking immediate action to commence the ship service to solve the travel hassles of expatriate Malayalis in Gulf regions. The Union Minister has assured cooperation to initiate the necessary steps to start the ship service as airline companies charge exorbitantly, especially during the festival season.



Also read: Good news for expats! Kerala mulls passenger ship service to Gulf to avert expensive air travel

State Transport Minister Antony Raju and Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai also took part in the discussion. Devarkovil has already stated that a plan will be chalked out in collaboration with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA), the recognized representative of the ethnic Kerala diaspora to start the passenger ship service, which is an eternal dream of expatriates.



The Minister had earlier claimed via a Facebook post that the LDF administration has set aside Rs 15 crore in this year's budget to address expats' travel issues. The idea is to start the passenger ship service using this amount also, he said.

According to reports, the passenger ship will have a capacity of 1,250 people and allow each passenger to bring 200 kilograms of luggage. It is a desirable alternative for many as tickets are anticipated to cost around Dh442 (10–12 thousand rupees).

