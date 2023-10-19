'The Archies' First Song Out: 'Sunoh' Takes Audiences On Timeless Rock And Roll Era

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Netflix's 'The Archies,' one of the year's most anticipated films and while the film releases soon, the makers released its first song, 'Sunoh'. The song stars Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of the town's favorite group of youngsters. 'Sunoh' is a song written by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by Javed Akhtar and the young and brilliant Dot, and performed beautifully by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. 'Sunoh' immerses viewers in the thrilling world of 'The Archies,' introducing the film's characters.



Watch

Lyrics by Javed Akhtar

According to Javed Akhtar, writing 'Sunoh' was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s rock and roll era. He said that it's a musical experience that bridges the gap between the past and the present, celebrating the enduring essence of this legendary era via melody and lyrics. "Being a part of 'The Archies' has allowed me to rediscover the magic of a bygone era that has had a lasting impact on generations," he added.



Zoya Akhtar on 'Sunoh'

Zoya Akhtar wanted 'Sunoh' to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 1960s. 'The Archies' is a tribute to that era and the song has to evoke simplicity and nostalgia, but also rebellion and idealism that would appeal to today's Gen Z. Ankur and The Islanders are true rock and roll boys, thus they nailed it.



About 'The Archies'



'The Archies' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language teen-musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar and based on the American comic book series of the same name, starring Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. It will be available on Netflix on December 7, 2023.