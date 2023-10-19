Official Statement: Mr. Ravi Uppal Denies Allegations And Disavows Connection With Mahadev App

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 11 October 2023, Delhi, India - In response to the recent surge of misinformation in the media, Mr. Ravi Uppal, a respected businessman renowned for his contributions to the construction, infrastructure development, and real estate sectors, vehemently denies all allegations linking him to the Mahadev Online betting app. The recent claims circulating in the media about his involvement in the app's operations and the reported earnings of Rs 200 crore per day are entirely false and misleading.

The recent media reports suggesting Mr. Uppal's involvement in the Mahadev App and its alleged earnings are devoid of truth and are purely sensationalist in nature. He maintains that these allegations are nothing more than attempts to tarnish his reputation and create unwarranted attention.

Mr. Uppal categorically states that he has no connection whatsoever with the Mahadev App. His professional endeavours have always been focused on the construction, infrastructure development, and real estate sectors, where he has earned a distinguished reputation for his commitment to excellence and integrity. He strongly refutes any claims suggesting his travel to Sri Lanka, Nepal, or Pakistan for operation of Mahadev App. He categorically states that he has never visited these countries, nor does he have any affiliations or connections with individuals or organizations like Dawood Ibrahim or D-Gang. These allegations are entirely baseless and lack any factual basis.

Contrary to the baseless claims, Mr. Uppal is a respected businessman operating a successful construction, infrastructure development, and real estate venture. His contributions to various civil construction projects, including bore-wells, water treatment plants, stop-dams, overhead water tanks, and water supply projects spanning numerous villages, stand testament to his dedication to societal development. He strongly denies the erroneous claim circulating in certain media outlets suggesting his ownership of a tyre shop. He states unequivocally that he has never owned or operated any tyre shop. Such claims are entirely false and lack any basis in reality.

He strongly refutes the unfounded allegations recently circulated in various media outlets. It has been falsely claimed that he, along with Mr. Sourabh Chandrakar, visited Dubai and met a sheikh and a Pakistani national. It is crucial to clarify that the UAE is a multicultural hub where individuals from diverse nationalities interact regularly and legally. Meeting people in UAE, regardless of their nationality, is a standard practice and entirely legal. Furthermore, Mr. Uppal categorically denies any involvement with the Mahadev online betting app. He emphasizes that he has no connection with its creation, management, or operation. Any claims suggesting his association with the app are baseless and utterly untrue.

Mr. Uppal vehemently denies any financial involvement in Mr. Saurabh Chandrakar's wedding ceremony held in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023. Contrary to recent media speculations, Mr. Uppal categorically asserts that he did not contribute any amount, directly or indirectly, to the wedding expenses. He emphasizes his focus on his legitimate business ventures and disassociates himself completely from any claims suggesting otherwise.

Mr. Uppal asserts his willingness to cooperate fully with any investigative authorities and is prepared to present all credible records that clearly demonstrate his legitimate business activities. These records will substantiate the fact that the reported colossal income attributed to him is entirely fictional and lacks any basis in reality.

Mr. Uppal urges the media to adhere to the principles of responsible journalism and refrain from publishing unfounded rumours and sensationalized stories. Such practices not only damage reputations but also erode public trust in the integrity of media outlets.

