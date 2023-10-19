Sabudana Khichdi To Kuttu Ki Puri: 6 Popular Navratri Snacks In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri, a vibrant festival celebrated across India, is accompanied by delightful and fasting-friendly snacks. Here are 6 popular Navratri snacks enjoyed during this festive period.

Sabudana Khichdi is made from soaked sabudana, peanuts, potatoes, and spices. Here are six popular Navratri snacks in India.

Simple yet flavorful, boiled and sautéed potatoes seasoned with cumin (jeera) are a quick and easy snack for Navratri.

Singhara ka Atta is main ingredient used to make a delicious and sweet halwa, often garnished with dry fruits.

Roasted makhana, seasoned with rock salt and ghee, makes for a crunchy and healthy snack during Navratri.

Sama rice is used to prepare a pulao with ingredients like potatoes, peanuts, and spices.

These deep-fried bread round puris are made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta).