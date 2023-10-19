Codewp V2.0 Launch Ushers In New Era Of AI-Powered Wordpress Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodeWP has launched version 2.0 of its AI-powered WordPress development platform, featuring a conversational interface and unmatched codegen capabilities.

- James LePageNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, CodeWP announces the launch of the landmark version 2.0 of its platform, setting a new standard for AI-powered WordPress development tools. This major update represents a huge leap forward, seamlessly blending advanced AI capabilities with the specialized needs of the WordPress ecosystem."We're extremely excited to kick off a new chapter of web development with the release of CodeWP v2.0," said James LePage, Founder and CEO of CodeWP. "Our singular focus is to provide the WordPress community with robust tools for coding, troubleshooting, security and more, now fortified by custom AI and vast datasets."Key Features of CodeWP v2.0- Revolutionary Conversational Interface Powered by Custom WordPress AI - Users can easily generate full-featured plugins, themes and more through intuitive plain English commands. CodeWP's dedicated AI assistant has been trained on vast WordPress datasets for optimal guidance tailored specifically to WordPress.- Unmatched Code Generation Capabilities - CodeWP leverages innovative AI architectures to deliver flexible code generation supporting a spectrum of needs, from short code snippets to intricate plugins and advanced functionalities. The new Code Composer allows rapid creation of WordPress elements powered by AI optimized for the WordPress ecosystem.- Intelligent Chat for Seamless Workflows - The new conversational chat interface enables users to get guidance, run commands, and complete tasks through natural language, no coding required. CodeWP's Custom WordPress AI Assistant understands complex instructions and user needs."With version 2.0, we've gone beyond the status quo, leveraging AI purpose-built for WordPress to create a truly novel flow and user experience," said Greg Hunt, CTO of CodeWP. "Our groundbreaking innovations showcase the future, demonstrating how AI can integrate seamlessly with WordPress to deliver an unparalleled user experience."Experience the Future of WordPress Development TodayThe state-of-the-art CodeWP v2.0 is now live and ready for existing users and new users alike to enjoy a reimagined world of WordPress creation.As CodeWP's journey continues, users can look forward to many more pioneering features and updates in the coming weeks, cementing its leadership in AI-enhanced WordPress tools.About CodeWPFounded in 2022 , CodeWP's mission is to reshape WordPress development by infusing it with cutting-edge AI capabilities. With an unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation and user experience, CodeWP serves as a beacon for the future of web development.For media inquiries, contact

