Delia Centeno Successfully Navigates Mortgage Challenges With Nonprofit Alliance Of Consumer Advocates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rescuing Homeownership Dreams: Delia Centeno's Journey to Financial Stability with CHAMP

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable turn of events, Delia Centeno, a homeowner facing financial difficulties stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, has regained her financial footing and kept her home thanks to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A). The organization's unwavering commitment to helping struggling homeowners like Delia has made a significant impact on her life.Delia Centeno found herself facing a daunting delinquent mortgage amount of $272,584.82, all due to the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Her monthly mortgage payment, with an interest rate of 3%, amounted to $5,132.91. This situation weighed heavily on her finances and peace of mind.Delia's life took a positive turn when she connected with Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates The nonprofit not only helped her get current on her loan but also secured a new, more manageable monthly payment of $3,136.64 at an interest rate of 0%. This adjustment proved to be a lifeline in her journey towards financial stability.Delia utilized N.A.C.A's zero out-of-pocket CHAMP (Consumer Homeownership Assistance and Maintenance Program) services, designed explicitly for homeowners facing financial hardships. These services played a pivotal role in her ability to keep her home.Delia first came across Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates through a television advertisement. Intrigued by their message and mission, she conducted a Google search, uncovering an organization with a stellar reputation. Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates boasts a 5-star rating from satisfied clients and holds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau for their exceptional work in assisting homeowners.Delia's quest for assistance led her to explore various avenues on the internet, but it was Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Law that ultimately guided her to the solution she needed to retain her cherished home.Delia Centeno expressed her gratitude and satisfaction with the service provided by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. The organization's unwavering support and commitment helped her overcome her mortgage challenges and keep her family in their home.For more information about Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates's services and how they can assist homeowners in similar situations, please visit their website at or call 855-622-2435.Delia Centeno's journey is a testament to the impactful work carried out by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. They are dedicated to empowering homeowners in their pursuit of financial stability and ensuring that the dream of home ownership remains a reality for all.

J. De La Vega

NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates

+1 855-622-2435

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube