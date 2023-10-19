University Of The People Named Best In World For Online Classroom Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

University of the People named the top university in the world for its online classroom experience as part of the 2023 Global Student Satisfaction Awards

- Shai Reshef, President of University of the PeoplePASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- University of the People has been named the top university in the world for its online classroom experience as part of the 2023 Global Student Satisfaction Awards. The awards, which are sponsored by Studyportals with partners Unibuddy and British Council IELTS, are based on data from 126,000 reviews from students at higher education institutions in 126 countries."Winning the 2023 Global Student Satisfaction Award for Online Classroom Experience is a testament to University of the People's unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education accessible to all,” said UoPeople President Shai Reshef.“It reaffirms our mission and demonstrates that the university is not just educating students; we are enriching lives, creating opportunities, and changing the world."UoPeople is the first non-profit, tuition-free, American, accredited online university dedicated to helping underserved populations overcome financial, geographic, political, and personal constraints keeping them from university studies. Since its founding in 2009, the university has grown to more than 137,000 students from over 200 countries, including more than 16,500 refugees and 3,000 Afghan women studying online from the safety of their homes."This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our amazing students, faculty, staff and volunteers,” said Reshef.“This honor acknowledges UoPeople's success in providing high quality academic programs that are accessible and affordable to all.”This year's winners were announced at the Global Student Satisfaction Awards on October 18.# # #About University of the People:University of the People (UoPeople) is the Education Revolution. It is the first non-profit, tuition-free, American-accredited online university. Currently, there are over 137,000 students from more than 200 countries and territories. Designed to open access to higher education globally, UoPeople helps qualified high school graduates overcome financial, geographic, political, and personal constraints keeping them from collegiate studies. The university offers certificate, associate, and bachelor's degree programs in business administration, computer science, and health science, as well as MBA, MSIT, and M.Ed. programs. Graduates of UoPeople can be found working at such companies as Deloitte, Amazon, Apple, Pfizer, Google, Microsoft, and IBM. UoPeople collaborates with Harvard Business School Online, NYU Abu Dhabi, McGill University, and the University of Edinburgh and has been supported by foundations such as the Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Hewlett Foundation. Learn more at .

Dan Kalmanson

University of the People

+1 973-609-2614



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn