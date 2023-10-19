Aldera Resort Paraguay: Construction Work Has Begun

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Construction work has begun on the Aldera Resort.

The first construction phase of the resort is scheduled for completion as early as the end of 2025.

The idyllic small town of San Bernardino near Paraguay's capital Asuncion is now beating to the rhythm of an impressive new real estate project.

- Carsten Pfau

SAN BERNARDINO, DEPARTAMENTO CORDILLERA, PARAGUAY, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Just a few months after the ambitious project was announced, Aldera Resort broke ground.

Carsten Pfau, the visionary head and CEO of Agri Terra Group, was positive about the start of the project: "Thanks to our experience and expertise from previous projects and a very dedicated team, we were able to start the first ground works very quickly." The Group's own agricultural and construction machinery has already been put to greater use over the past few days, particularly in path construction. "We are now first creating an initial essential infrastructure" explains Pfau." In a second step, we are already proceeding with the golf course as well as the project's own shopping center, and the lagoon and the landing strip are also among the first works that we want to tackle immediately." The German-Paraguayan businessman was very satisfied with the fast start of the project.

Megaproject Aldera

The Aldera Resort represents one of the largest real estate projects on the American continent. Strategically placed at the entrance to the prestigious suburb of San Bernardino and a short distance from the capital Asuncion, the project covers more than 16 million square meters. Nearly 5,000 exclusive residences surrounded by opulent parks are planned, and a 27-hole golf course and a picturesque lagoon with a sandy beach and beach club are part of the development. Remarkable and unique in Paraguay is the two-kilometer-long airstrip for private aircraft, which is also part of the project.

A special asset of the resort is its geographical location. Only about two minutes' drive separate it from picturesque Lake Ypacarai, which is one of Paraguay's main landmarks. Also nearby is the quaint little town of San Bernardino, affectionately known as "SanBer." It attracts visitors and locals alike, especially in the summer months, and has recently established itself as the preferred residence for wealthy Paraguayans.

A first stage of the resort is scheduled for completion as early as the end of 2025. The concept sets new standards in South America.

Carsten Pfau

Aldera Resort



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other