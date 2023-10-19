Summit Racing's Project 1000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tallmadge, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty years ago, if someone said you could build a 1,000 horsepower turbocharged GM LS engine with off-the-shelf parts and make it live longer than a couple of dyno pulls, no one would have believed it.

Today, getting 1,000 reliable horsepower out of a turbo LS is within reach of any hot rodder that's built an engine or two. To prove it, Summit Racing Equipment built a twin-turbo 408 cubic inch LS engine featuring components from the company's Pro LS line, Trick Flow Specialties GenX® 220 cylinder heads, and VS Racing turbos.

The goal with Project 1000 was 1,000 horsepower. On the Trick Flow Specialties Superflow dyno the 408 shot well past that, making 1,202 horsepower at 6.400 RPM and 1,119 lbs.-ft. of torque at 4,600 RPM at 26 pounds of boost.

Summit Racing documented the Project 1000 build on its YouTube channel:

Part One: Short Block

Part Two: Top End, Turbos, and Dyno

Summit Racing also created Parts Combos so enthusiasts can duplicate the Project 1000 build.

Short Block Parts Combo

The short block is based on a Chevrolet Performance Parts 6.0L Gen III cast iron block with six-bolt iron main caps. Cast iron blocks are the choice for high-boost turbo builds as they are stronger than a comparable aluminum block and can handle the high cylinder pressures boost generates.

The Summit RacingTM Pro LS Crankshaft is forged from 4340 steel and has been dyno-tested to handle over 1,200 horsepower on turbo engines. The Summit RacingTM Pro LS H-Beam Connecting Rods are also forged from 4340 steel and can handle 1,200 horsepower too.

The Summit RacingTM Pro LS Pistons are forged from 2618 aluminum alloy to handle big boost and nitrous. They are fitted with a Summit RacingTM Pro LS piston ring set.

Oiling System Parts Combo

The Summit RacingTM Pro LS Cast Aluminum Oil Pan is cleared for cranks up to 4.250 inch stroke and comes with a baffle, pickup, gasket, and hardware. The pan was fitted with a Chevrolet Performance louvered windage tray for improved oil control.

The Melling oil pump is a high-pressure/high volume design with a CNC-machined housing and cover. The combo also includes an ARP oil pump bolt and windage tray bolts; a Summit RacingTM Extended Life Oil Filter; and seven quarts of 10W-30 Summit RacingTM ZDDP Performance Motor Oil.

Camshaft Parts Combo

The Summit RacingTM Pro LS Stage 3 Turbo Camshaft is rated at .600/.575 inches of lift, 232/234 degrees duration @.050 inch of valve lift, and has a 115 degree lobe separation. The cam has reduced overlap (the exhaust valve is still open as the intake stroke begins) to prevent reversion, a condition where exhaust gasses flow back into the combustion chambers and dilute the incoming air/fuel charge. This condition can occur with high turbo inlet pressures.

The combo also includes Summit RacingTM Roller Lifters and Lifter Guides; a Summit RacingTM Pro LS True Roller Timing Set with a Trick Flow Timing Chain Dampener; and an ICT Billet timing cover with built-in oil drain returns required for turbo engines.

Cylinder Head and Valvetrain Parts Combo

The Trick Flow GenX® 220 Cylinder Heads have as-cast 220cc intake and 80cc exhaust runners that provide near-CNC-ported performance for the same price as regular cast cylinder heads. The GenX 220 heads also have CNC-profiled 65cc combustion chambers, 1.300-inch dual valve springs rated to .700 inch of valve lift, and .750-inch thick decks to handle high boost pressure without popping head gaskets.

The GenX 220 heads were fitted with Harland Sharp 1.70 ratio aluminum rocker arms and secured to the block with an ARP Performance head stud kit and Mahle MLS gaskets.

Fuel and Ignition Parts Combo

A Summit RacingTM Fabricated Intake Manifold fitted with DeatschWerks 95 lb.-hr. fuel injectors and a 103mm Summit RacingTM Pro LS Drive-by-Wire Throttle Body handle the air and fuel delivery duties. The manifold builds power in the 4,500-8,000 RPM range, and the large-diameter throttle body flows more air for improved acceleration. Spark is provided by a set of 40,000-volt Summit RacingTM High Output Ignition Coils, Summit RacingTM Ceramic Ignition Wires with ceramic-coated boots, and NGK spark plugs.

Turbocharger Parts Combo

This combo has the really go-fast stuff. The VS Racing Turbochargers are a T4 type with a 67mm billet aluminum compressor wheel and a 62mm turbine wheel. The turbos spooled up very quickly on the dyno, and over 1,000 lbs.-ft. of torque was available at 3,500 RPM with mild levels of boost and timing.

Summit RacingTM 50mm Wastegates regulate maximum boost to protect the engine and the turbochargers from damage due to overboost conditions. A pair of VS Racing 50mm blow-off valves help smooth out compressor surge by venting excess boosted air when the throttle snaps shut-when you lift off the throttle to shift gears, for example.

Sensor and Engine Management Parts Combo

We used a Holley Dominator EFI Vehicle Management System to tune and control Project 1000. The system has features like individual cylinder fuel and spark control; drive by wire throttle body control; turbo boost and water/methanol injection controls; and a progressive nitrous oxide controller.

An engine management system is blind and deaf without sensors providing information. This combo includes Chevrolet Performance Idle Air Control, MAP, TPS, oil pressure, and water temperature sensors; a Delphi camshaft position sensor; a Beck/Arnley crankshaft position sensor; and Dorman knock sensors.

