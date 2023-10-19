Nebraska Receives Multi-Million Dollar Grant For Major Tree Preservation And Tree Maintenance Safety Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, October 19, 2023 -- Nebraska, a state known for its commitment to trees, recently received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, reinforcing its reputation as "the tree planter's state." The grant is a testament to Nebraska's dedication to preserving its lush landscape and fostering cleaner air, greener cities, and improved aesthetics. With the state's proud history of Arbor Day, the grant underscores the significance of maintaining healthy and safe trees throughout Nebraska.Nebraska's trees play a crucial role in enhancing the environment, with benefits ranging from cleaner air and water to enhanced urban landscapes. As part of this initiative, the grant will be allocated to tree maintenance, removal of unsafe or diseased trees, and extensive tree planting efforts, particularly in areas where trees are sparse, such as urban regions.Moreover, a portion of the grant will be dedicated to the certification and training of a skilled tree workforce, enabling them to handle various tree-related tasks. These tasks encompass tree removal, including the removal of ash trees infected with the emerald ash borer, tree plantings to counteract heat and sun damage, and safe trimming of dead limbs.Homero Ramirez, the owner of Amanco Tree Services in Omaha, underscores the importance of preserving Nebraska's trees. "While it's always disheartening to see a tree removed, there are instances where tree removal is necessary for the overall welfare of our region and the planet. Hazardous trees must be removed, and sometimes an experienced professional can save parts of a tree, preventing a full removal. Removing diseased trees is often essential not only because they've weakened but also to prevent disease from spreading to other nearby trees."Ramirez, who has been assessing and servicing trees in Omaha for an extended period, emphasizes the value of experience in tree care. He notes that clients appreciate his ability to preserve trees that other companies might have hastily removed. Ramirez and his team have encountered a wide range of scenarios throughout their work in Douglas and Cass Counties and beyond. The referrals from satisfied clients have been a testament to their expertise and dedication to the well-being of Nebraska's trees.

