Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "fluoroscopy equipment market" is projected to reach $7.63 billion by 2027, with a 5% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Fluoroscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2023."

Fluoroscopy equipment market expands due to rising chronic diseases; North America leads the fluoroscopy equipment market share ; Major players: Hitachi Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings, Koninklijke Philips, GE HealthCare Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Terumo, Hologic, Varian Medical Systems, Mindray Medical International.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Segments

.By Product: Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment, Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms

.By Application: Diagnostic, Surgical, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Fluoroscopy equipment refers to the equipment used in the fluoroscopy medical process, which involves the slow passage of X-rays through the body over some time to create a real-time video of the motions inside a particular portion of the body. Fluoroscopy can be used to diagnose medical conditions and applied in orthopedic surgery or to direct procedures like implant placement or injections.

Read More On The Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fluoroscopy Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2023



X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



3D Imaging Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027