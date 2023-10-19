Locking The Loop: Website Closers Opens Up A New Chapter For Premium Watch Band Seller Ownloop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This acquisition signifies not just a strategic business move but also a significant moment in the evolution of the tech accessory market.

- Gwen SylvesterTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Through the vast network of WebsiteClosers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, Ownloop was able to secure a new deal which resulted in the transfer of ownership for the premium watch band seller.Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the seller confirmed that the eCommerce tracking company was sold around the asking price.Ownloop, a leading direct-to-consumer eCommerce company specializing in premium smartwatch bands and accessories, was acquired in a significant milestone for the tech accessory industry. Ownloops is most notably known for selling premium Apple® Watch bands.Founded with a passion for delivering premium quality at affordable prices, Ownloop quickly became synonymous with stylish and functional smartwatch bands for Apple® Watch enthusiasts.Recognizing the gap between customer demand and the affordability of high-quality Apple® accessories, Ownloop revolutionized the market by offering an extensive range of bands designed to enhance the everyday experience of Apple® Watch users.Adam Spiegel, the visionary force behind Ownloop, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Our journey at Ownloop has always been about enriching the lives of Apple® lovers by providing them with premium bands and accessories without the hefty price tag. This acquisition marks a new chapter for Ownloop, and I am confident that our legacy will continue to flourish under new stewardship."Ownloop's commitment to bridging the gap between functionality and aesthetics resulted in a diverse product line, featuring bands in various sizes, models, designs, and materials.With a focus on delivering stylish and durable options, Ownloop's offerings were tailored to improve the day-to-day experience and usability of the Apple Watch, setting a new standard in the industry.The sale of Ownloop was expertly facilitated by Gwen Sylvester , a broker from renowned brokerage Website Closers.Gwen, reflecting on the acquisition, shared, "Ownloop's commitment to quality and affordability made it a standout choice for tech enthusiasts. It was a pleasure to assist in this deal, knowing that Ownloop's legacy will continue to thrive in the hands of passionate individuals."This acquisition signifies not just a strategic business move but also a significant moment in the evolution of the tech accessory market. With this transition, Ownloop's vision of providing premium Apple® Watch bands to the masses will reach even greater heights, ensuring tech aficionados continue to enjoy quality products without compromise.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactGwen Sylvester800-251-1559ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

