Acara Merges Five Entities To Usher In A New Era For Home Healthcare Throughout Central And South Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Acara's merger of five healthcare providers is complete: A Plus Family Care, Axiom Home Health, Bee First Primary Home Care, Elder Homecare, and Starr Home Care

- Michael Thiel, CEO, AcaraSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acara is proud to announce the successful merger of five home healthcare providers: A Plus Family Care, Axiom Home Health, Bee First Primary Home Care, Elder Homecare, and Starr Home Care. This new partnership's goal is to provide more comprehensive and innovative home healthcare for patients in Central and South Texas. With this change, Acara is now even better equipped to meet the ever-changing needs of patients where they need it most, in the home.Acara's rich history is a result of merging five dedicated home healthcare companies, coming together under the shared objective of making a positive impact on patients' lives in the comfort of their own homes. This common goal revealed an opportunity to bring a higher quality and variety of care to even more patients in need. Acara's primary focus is to advocate for the well-being of individuals and communities with unwavering commitment.CEO Michael Theil shared the origin of the new name and how it reflects the passion of the company, "Stemming from the Greek word for integrity and the Latin word for beloved, Acara perfectly embodies the values on which we will base our service. Respect, Promise, Gratefulness, Integrity, and Honor are the values that will dictate everything we do. It is with great pride that we announce the formation of Acara, a group dedicated to compassionate at-home care professionals . With unbounded devotion and genuine care, Acara provides the assistance that many families in the state of Texas require."Acara keeps their mission close to their heart,“We exist to serve and advocate for the well-being of people in their homes and community so that together we make a positive impact on their lives.” Proudly offering comprehensive home health services for patients of all ages, this new partnership is dedicated to giving Texans the very best in-home care. From elderly personal care and hospice to specializations such as IV Infusion or diabetic care, Acara is well-equipped for those in search of any type of professional at-home care.Acara is excited to support a new era of home healthcare that will provide the best service possible. Already built on a rich 20+ years of providing quality care, Acara is proud to be among the top home healthcare providers in the state of Texas. Acara's success is not only reflected by its Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services but also by its remarkable ability to empower patients, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives within their communities. In essence, Acara's success is measured not just by external recognition but by its significant impact on the lives of those they are fortunate to serve.More About Acara:Service areas include but are not limited to San Antonio, Austin, Uvalde, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, and many other communities. To learn more visit , you will find a full list of the services offered and so much more.

