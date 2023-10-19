Introducing A Captivating Journey: Queen Of Swing By Willa Mae Lane (Author), Harvey Whited (Co-Author)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Author Harvey Whited

Book Cover

Legendary Icon Award

Red Velvet Award

The Willa Mae Lane Saga

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of mesmerizing tales filled with twists, turns, and unforgettable characters are in for a treat with the release in the acclaimed Willa Lane Saga series. Queen of Swing, penned by the talented author Willa Mae Lane (Author), Harvey Whited (Co-Author), is now available to whisk readers away on an enthralling literary adventure.Readers will be captivated by Willa Mae Lane, evocative storytelling, as the pages come alive with the rhythm of the swing era's dance floors and the heartbeats of characters who are bound by destiny. The novel's seamless blend of historical authenticity, vibrant personalities, and compelling plotlines invites readers to immerse themselves in a journey that is as enchanting as it is moving.In Queen of Swing, Willa Mae Lane weaves a tapestry of emotions, dreams, and determination that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds. The vivid descriptions and richly developed characters transport readers to a bygone era, capturing the essence of the swing music scene while exploring the intricate dynamics of relationships and ambitions.About the AuthorWilla Mae, the talented author behind the mesmerizing novel "Queen of Swing." A true testament to the indomitable spirit of a daughter of a Sharecropper, Willa Mae's journey from a cotton field to the dazzling lights of the stage is a captivating narrative that echoes with determination, passion, and unwavering ambition.Growing up on her father's farm, Willa Mae's youthful rebellion against picking cotton marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. Infused with an innate love for dance and an undeniable dream of becoming a dance star, she embraced her artistic calling with fervor. As she swayed to the rhythm of her own aspirations, Willa Mae's dance performances became a harmonious blend of movement and melody, as her captivating voice joined the dance floor in a symphony of expression.But the boundaries of artistry couldn't confine Willa Mae's boundless talent. Her journey took an unexpected turn when she ventured into acting, a decision that would lead her to a groundbreaking milestone. In 1939, Willa Mae took on a co-starring role in the iconic race movie "The Devil's Daughter," a cinematic masterpiece that defied norms and shattered stereotypes. Filmed in the vibrant backdrop of Kingston, Jamaica, this off-Hollywood production featured an all-black cast and storyline, delivering a powerful narrative that resonated far beyond the silver screen.Willa Mae and Harvey's commitment stands out in their enthusiastic involvement. They actively engage in partnerships with fellow artists.Previous promotions:Mini Documentary: Lady Lane (Willa Mae Lane-Whited) narrated by Harvey Wali WhitedShort Film where Willa Mae have participated:Placement of Special Infomercial produced by me for Peachtree TV.Also, this book and the project shall receive award from U M A in October 2023. The legendary Icon award for her life story and career.Harvey recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book, 'The Queen of Swing: The Willa Mae Lane Saga 1939'; (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Message from the author:Get ready to groove, move, and immerse yourself in the enthralling world of "The Queen of Swing." This extraordinary story stands as a shining example of 21st-century Afro American female excellence.But don't just take our word for it-experience the magic yourself! Available for purchase on Amazon, simply search for "The Queen of Swing" and prepare for a reading journey that will have you hooked from the very first page.So why wait? Grab your copy, kick back, and prepare to be captivated by a story that's making waves as a true masterpiece of our time. Don't miss out-join the dance and revel in "The Queen of Swing" today!If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon or you may click this link:Or you can buy it from my website:

Luna Harrington

Prime Seven Media

+ +1 414-882-5318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

The Queen of Swing: The Willa Mae Lane Saga 1939 | Spotlight with Logan Crawford