Silicone Foley Catheter Market To Surpass 2.73 Billion By 2030 Drives Due To Medical Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing elderly population susceptible to urinary disorders fuels the demand for silicone foley catheter market , as they offer effective management of urinary retention, promoting market growth worldwide.
Rising instances of urinary incontinence, prostate disorders, and urological surgeries drive the adoption of silicone foley catheter market expansion as healthcare facilities prioritize innovative and reliable urinary management solutions.
Prominent Players in the Silicone Foley Catheter Market
Teleflex Inc Medtronic Plc B. Braun Melsungen AG Coloplast A/S Cook Medical LLC (a subsidiary of Cook Group Inc.) ConvaTec Group Plc C.R. Bard, Inc. (a subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company) Hollister Incorporated Medline Industries, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation Wellspect HealthCare (a subsidiary of Dentsply Sirona Inc.) McKesson Corporation Rochester Medical Corporation (a subsidiary of C.R. Bard, Inc.) Teleflex Medical OEM Tyco Healthcare (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) Urocare Products, Inc. Cook Medical Australia Pty. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Cook Medical LLC) Amsino International Inc. Dynarex Corporation BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
Urinary Incontinence Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Reliable and Comfortable Urinary Control
The rapid growth of the urinary incontinence segment in the silicone foley catheter market is due to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence worldwide. Silicone foley catheters provide reliable and comfortable urinary control, catering to this expanding demographic and propelling the segment's significant growth.
Asia Pacific region exhibits remarkable growth potential in the silicone foley catheter market. This surge is attributed to increasing healthcare infrastructure development, a rising geriatric population, and expanding awareness of advanced medical solutions. The Asia Pacific region becomes a pivotal market due to these factors, driving the region's rapid market growth as demand for urinary management products surges.
Hospital Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Role as Central Healthcare Hub
The dominance of the hospital segment in the global silicone foley catheter market is primarily due to its role as a central healthcare hub. Hospitals are key centers for surgeries, medical procedures, and patient care, necessitating a consistent supply of silicone foley catheters across diverse applications. The need for reliable urinary management solutions in the hospital propels this demand.
North America is dominant in the silicone foley catheter market due to its well-established healthcare system, high prevalence of urological disorders, and strong adoption of advanced medical technologies. The region's robust infrastructure, coupled with a growing elderly population, positions North America as a leading market for silicone foley catheters, dictating its dominant status.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the silicone foley catheter market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Silicone Foley Catheter Market
In 2022, a novel urinary catheter is undergoing its initial patient trial in the United Kingdom. Engineered to diminish nursing workload and enhance patient comfort, the catheter aims to minimize the occurrence of blockages and infections, showcasing promising potential in advancing urinary care. Recently, Integer Holdings Corporation announced its intentions to expand in Galway, Ireland. The company plans to establish a new manufacturing facility and introduce a medical device innovation within the Parkmore East district, strengthening its foothold in the region.
Key Questions Answered in Silicone Foley Catheter Market Report
What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
