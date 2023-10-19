Gesture Recognition Market Size Worth USD 51.3 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 20.3% CAGR | TMR Report

Consumers increasingly expect gesture recognition capabilities in their smartphones. Manufacturers have incorporated this technology to enhance user experiences. Features like waving to answer calls or using hand gestures for navigation provide convenience and a competitive edge.

Gesture recognition is increasingly integrated into car infotainment systems, allowing drivers and passengers to control music, navigation, and communication features without taking their hands off the wheel. This enhances safety and convenience, making it a compelling choice for automakers.

Global Gesture Recognition Market: Key Players



Due to the presence of some of the largest and most prominent technology firms, intense research and development efforts and a substantial flood of investment characterize the industry. Modern gesture recognition technologies and apps have been steadily making their way into the market, with the goal of enhancing human-machine communication.

Key players have used mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio diversification as primary tactics. The following companies are well-known participants in the global gesture recognition market:



Apple Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Gesturetek

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Sony Corporation

Ultraleap Limited

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (Onsemi)

STMicroelectronics

Synaptics Incorporated Vishay Intertechnology Inc.



