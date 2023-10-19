Cyberacta Announces Appointment Of Senior Executive Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Giantsidis, President & CEO, Veridat & CyberActa, Inc, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CyberActa, Inc., a leading provider of data-driven digital, regulatory, cyber, and privacy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) Antonelli, as Senior Executive Advisor. An industry veteran with over 25 years of global experience and former Vice President of Information Technology with Fresenius Medical Care, Bob's responsibilities will encompass assisting and advising the leadership team at CyberActa and Veridat on business and technical strategies as well as helping to create new opportunities to accelerate the growth of our clients."Bob is a force to have on board, and we are very excited to have him join us," said John Giantsidis, President and CEO of CyberActa and Veridat. "With his decades of transformational leadership experience in global organizations, Bob will be key to taking our business and digital expertise to the next level and central to accelerating our reach and growth."Bob brings extensive global experience in highly regulated, high-tech, and public service organizations to CyberActa and Veridat. He began his career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, during which time he held a wide range of management roles of increasing responsibility, and subsequently joined BBN Corp. Most recently, Bob held the position of Vice President of Information Technology with Fresenius Medical Care, he successfully led a range of complex SAP, PTC, PDX Pharmacy involving thousands of internal clients and billions of transactions per year.Bob spearheaded the development and deployment of AI/ML solutions to automate compliant and efficient post-market surveillance and pharmacovigilance practices, especially the detection of safety signals by automating manual components of the existing process and augmenting drug-drug interactions, drug-disease interactions, medication errors, changes in frequency and severity of known events, patterns of use in medications, and misuse."I'm really excited to join CyberActa as an Executive Advisor," said Bob. "New digital technologies are increasingly challenging regulatory frameworks, cybersecurity, privacy capabilities, the AI/ML adoption, to name a few. I look forward to leveraging my experiences to continue advancing our digital capabilities, technological strategy, and ongoing focus on the client experience.”About CyberActa:CyberActa is a leading provider of data-driven digital, regulatory, cyber, and privacy solutions. The company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and startups around the world. CyberActa is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.Additional information about CyberActa, Inc., can be found at and .About Veridat:Veridat is Driven by TrustTM. Our platform captures and verifies every step of a digital workflow - End-to-End. It offers a total solution that can be tailored for any company, any industry, anywhere. Our objective is to help clients build and expand their business in response to a changing environment, reduce risk in the face of growing complexity, and improve the processes and systems that protect brands, build trust, and add business value. The end goal is for trust and business performance to be one and the same – inextricably linked by a strategy, culture, and operating model that drives brand performance.Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn: .

