Liquid Silicone Rubber Industry Is Expected To Be Worth US$ 10.1 Billion At A CAGR Of 3.9% By Year 2033 | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

The USA's liquid silicone rubber market is set to thrive, driven by its role in body implant manufacturing, elevating surgery demand and sales.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The liquid silicone rubber industry is expected to hold a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion in 2023. The market is expected to witness a 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the value is expected to cross US$ 10.1 billion.The liquid silicone rubbers are equipped with the ability to perform under a wide range of temperatures, ranging from -50 0C to 165 0C. Owing to this, these are majorly used in the aviation industry. Furthermore, these also display excellent resistance to chemicals. Thus, they find application in procedures in the medical sector, including ENT, heart surgery, etc.Liquid silicone rubber is witnessing massive demand in the automobile and automotive sectors as well. The ability to provide a superior compression set and to act as a gloss enhancer is expected to surge their application. The silicone rubbers also work as a dampening medium for the instruments in vehicles. The significant surge in demand for electric vehicles represents massive scope for the market. These are being used in power transmission equipment owing to their heat stability.Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable InsightsThe surging electronics sector presents lucrative opportunities for the market. Silicone is believed to be the heart of the electronics industry as it assists in encapsulating a bulky circuit into a miniaturized system. The liquid silicone rubbers protect the electronic circuits from shock, heat, and various forms of contaminants. These are also employed in critical electronic components like transistors, capacitors, and tubes in electronic devices.The injection molding market also makes use of liquid silicone rubbers. This can be attributed to the fact that these silicone rubbers offer high shelf life and provide electrical resistance as well.Thus, the FMI researchers are of the opinion that the ability to work under extreme conditions, coupled with electrical resistance offered, growth of the electronics sector, and a number of other factors, are expected to surge the Liquid Silicone Rubber Industry growth during the forecast period.Key Takeaways:The market is projected to be valued at US$ 6.9 billion in 2023.By 2033, the valuation is expected to cross US$ 10.1 billion.The CAGR during the forecast period is predicted to be 3.9%.Based on the regional analysis, North America is anticipated to be the dominant market.The United States market is projected to grow at 3.6%.The United Kingdom market is estimated to surge at 3.4%.China market is forecasted to advance at 3.6%.Japan Liquid Silicone Rubber Industry is expected to surge at 4.5%.India market is projected to record 4.3%.On the basis of grade type, the industrial grade segment is expected to hold a prominent market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 4%.On the basis of technology, the liquid injection molding system segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share and is projected to record a CAGR of 3.5%."The Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. With its increasing applications across various industries, including automotive, medical, and electronics, this market is expected to witness a steady rise in demand." - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)Competitive Landscape:The key players operating in the Liquid Silicone Rubber Industry are expected to form strategic partnerships with players from other niches, especially those from the electronics and automobile sector. There is also a lot of emphasis being laid on the process of mergers and acquisitions. The players who are entering into new markets are focusing on inorganic growth, as the local players would be well-versed with demographic tastes. Furthermore, huge amounts are being invested in technological upgradation with a view to reducing waste accumulation.In November 2022, Dow selected AB Specialty Silicones as the authorized distributor for the elastomeric roof coating market in the United States and Canada.Key Companies ProfiledBluestar Silicones InternationalSiVanceLLCDowMomentive Performance Materials, Inc.Evonik Industries AGElevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven InsightsLiquid Silicone Rubber Industry Segmentation:By Grade Type:Food GradeIndustrial GradeMedical GradeOthersBy Technology:Liquid Injection Molding SystemOther Molding ProcessesBy End-use Industry:Consumer GoodsElectrical and ElectronicsConstructionAutomotiveHealthcareOther ApplicationsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia Pacific Excluding JapanJapanThe Middle East and AfricaAuthor By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Chemicals & Materials Market InsightsCellular Rubber Industry Demand : This Industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% to be valued at US$ 15 Billion from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to increased demand for the automotive industries.Chloroprene Rubber Industry Analysis : The global industry is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 1,077.89 million in 2022. The market value of the chloroprene rubber market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 1,690.02 million by the year 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube