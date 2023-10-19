Used Truck Market Size, Share, Future Demand Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Used Truck Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Used Truck Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

October 19, 2023

The used truck market is anticipated to reach $58.12 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 6.4%.

The surge in the construction industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the used truck market. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the used truck market. Key players in this market include Mercedes Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG, Charter Trucks Co, Renault SA, AB Volvo, PACCAR Inc., Penske Automotive Group, and MAN SE.

Emerging Used Truck Market Trend

An emerging trend in the used truck market is the introduction of innovative used truck brands and platforms, with major companies in the market focusing on developing innovative solutions to fortify their position in the industry.

Used Truck Market Segments

.By Type: Light-Duty Truck, Medium-Duty Truck, Heavy-Duty Truck

.By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Electric, Diesel

.By Sales Channel: Franchised Dealer, Independent Dealer, Peer-To-Peer

.By End-Use: Construction, Oil And Gas, Mining, Other End-Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Used trucks are vehicles that have previously been owned and are being resold to new customers. They serve various purposes such as transporting products and supplies, hauling cargo, participating in construction work, and towing trailers.

Used Truck Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Used Truck Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

