Henson Group CEO David Fuess To Join Microsoft Partner Advisory Council

Fuess joins a select few business leaders invited to serve on council

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- David Fuess, the CEO of managed service provider Henson Group , has been invited to join a Microsoft Partner Advisory Council with a small group of other business leaders.Managed partners must meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery, technical expertise and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud-managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge - intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals.There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally.“I'm privileged to have been asked to join this Microsoft Partner Advisory Council,” Fuess said.“Working collectively with other business leaders, we can identify cyber threats and other challenges to the clients we serve, making their companies more secure, in addition to sharing opportunities for client success.”Before joining Henson Group, Fuess was the global director of Amazon Web Services, where he was responsible for worldwide system integrators, managed service providers, distributors and VAR partners. His team of 500 people drove more than $13 billion per year through its partner channel business. Fuess was previously CEO of Catapult Systems, a global cloud solutions and managed service provider.For more information about services offered by Henson Group, visit HensonGroup .About Henson GroupWe lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact – they can't imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.###

