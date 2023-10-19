Author Hopes Books Will Be A Lifeline For Struggling LGBTQ+ Teens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascend by Paul Ian Cross

- Paul Ian CrossLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Paul Ian Cross, PhD, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to publish two complementary books - a memoir and young adult novel - that provide messages of hope, healing, and wellbeing to LGBTQ+ youth struggling with mental health issues.With over 20 years of experience in clinical research, including on COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Cross strives to make complex topics relatable through his writing. The campaign seeks funding to publish his memoir ASCEND , which shares his journey overcoming trauma, depression, anxiety and self-harm as a gay youth in the 1990s, as well as the young adult LGBTQ+ novel ASCENDANCE."While society has progressed, dangerous anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has resurfaced, triggering painful memories," said Cross. "By sharing my story, I aim to highlight the real impact discrimination can have on vulnerable youth."Statistics from The Trevor Project show 41% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide last year. "My dream is for a future where every young person knows with certainty that it gets better," Cross added. Through engaging storytelling, the books provide messages of empowerment, embracing identity, and prioritizing mental health.The crowdfunding campaign runs until November 30, 2023. Together we can promote understanding, spark positive conversations, and uplift LGBTQ+ youth.Website:Indiegogo: #AscendMemoir

