Quadient Experiences Strong Demand For Integrated, Cross-Channel Communications Among Mail Solutions Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, experiences strong momentum on digital adoption among its Mail-Related Solution customers, with Quadient's multi-channel document distribution software sales increasing fast, particularly in North America. By September 2023, these revenues had grown by 40% year-on-year, underpinned by the success of Quadient's cross-selling strategy.



Recognizing that different businesses are at varying stages of their digital transformation journey - some rely heavily on paper-based processes, while others are poised for the next step - the company has been investing to provide a combination of advanced mailing systems and omnichannel communications software that, together, automate, secure and streamline document workflows.

“Quadient continues to differentiate itself by helping organizations navigate through the evolving changes of hybrid communications, enabling businesses to connect with customers more effectively through smart mailing solutions, package management solutions, and omni-channel customer communications platforms.” Source: IDC, Quadient Stresses Productivity and Security with Latest Intelligent Mailroom Solutions, October 10, 2022 (lcUS49775122).

Over the first half of the year, Quadient has experienced strong adoption of its newest range of intelligent mail solutions, the iX-Series, with 26.7% of its Mail-Related customer base already equipped with an upgraded system. The company anticipates this trend to continue to accelerate, with postal organizations also driving customers to upgrade to more advanced and secure technologies through new regulations, such as the Intelligent Mail Indicia (IMI) in the United States. Quadient is taking this opportunity to upgrade its installed base while giving customers the digital tools they need to meet customer expectations for new digital processes and interactions.

"In today's fast-paced, digitally driven world, businesses need to adapt to the changing landscape of customer expectations,” notes Alain Fairise, Chief Solutions Officer for Mail-Related Solutions at Quadient.“Quadient is committed to ensuring our customers are equipped to excel in the digital age. We enable businesses to communicate with mail or through digital channels, or a mix of both, with solutions that provide the flexibility and scalability that our customers expect.”

Quadient's comprehensive suite of solutions goes beyond mail to provide businesses with the tools to modernize their operations and enhance their interactions with customers in an increasingly digital landscape. With a customer base of 440,000 businesses spanning the globe, Quadient enables billions of customer communications and transactions annually through its software, mail and smart parcel locker solutions.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

