360-Degree Camera Market To Surpass 4.64 Billion By 2030 Drives Due To Rising Surveillance Demands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the automotive sector is a significant driver for the 360-degree camera market , integrating these devices into vehicles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and parking assistance. The demand for enhanced safety, better maneuvering, and improved visibility contributes to the technology's rapid growth.

The 360-degree camera market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for immersive content experiences in fields such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). These cameras play a pivotal role in creating captivating and interactive media, catering to the interests of consumers and content creators alike.

Wireless Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Demand for Flexible Connectivity Solutions

Wireless segment is experiencing remarkable growth within the 360-degree camera market due to increasing demand for flexible connectivity solutions. Wireless 360-degree cameras offer enhanced mobility, allowing users to capture panoramic content effortlessly. The proliferation of IoT and smart devices has led this segment to continue expanding rapidly, catering to various industries like security, entertainment, and automotive.

North America region is emerging as the fastest growing market globally. Robust technological advancements and high adoption rates of immersive content solutions drive this. Entertainment, automotive, and security industries are leveraging these cameras for enhanced experiences. The region's proactive approach toward innovation positions it as a dynamic hub for 360-degree camera market growth.

Media and Entertainment Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Immersive Content Experiences

Media and entertainment segment is the dominant force in the 360-degree camera market due to the rising need for immersive content experiences. These cameras enable the creation of captivating virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content, reshaping entertainment paradigms. The segment continues to exert influence as the demand for interactive and engaging media grows.

Asia-Pacific region commands dominance in the 360-degree camera market attributed to the region's growing tech-savvy population. Industries such as media, entertainment, and automotive in Asia-Pacific have embraced these cameras, boosting their prominence. The region continues to shape the 360-degree camera market's trajectory with unwavering influence on a growing middle class and increased consumer demand.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the 360-degree camera market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the 360-degree Camera Market



In 2022, Insta360 initiated a collaboration with Mistika VR, a renowned supplier of stitching software solutions. The aim was to provide additional access and choices in the post-production workflow for professional users of the Insta360 Pro camera. This partnership strategically catered to the needs of Insta360 Pro camera customers, enhancing their post-production processes through expanded options and software support. In 2022, Rylo launched a compact 360-degree camera to revolutionize user experience. This move signifies Rylo's strategic entry into the immersive video games market, utilizing these cameras to establish a strong presence in the industry.

