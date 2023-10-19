Dallas Startup Fieldpulse Raises $21 Million Series B Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Funding led by Fulcrum Equity Partners including continued participation from Capri Ventures and Superseed Ventures and notable early angel investors.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FieldPulse, a leading software provider in the field service industry, today announced a $21 million Series B funding round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners. The round also saw continued participation from current investors, Capri Ventures and Superseed Ventures."We're excited to partner with Jim Douglass and the Fulcrum team on the next leg of our journey. This investment is further validation of our market leading product and will enable us to continue our industry-leading support, while also providing the fuel to extend our reach to new customers." said Gabriel Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse. "We're leveraging this not only for growth but doubling down on our commitment to delivering the best possible experience."This Series B funding comes at a pivotal time for FieldPulse, which has seen massive growth and customer satisfaction in the past several years. The funding will be used to increase product and development, expand the team, and bolster marketing initiatives in a multi-billion dollar market.Representatives from Fulcrum Equity Partners expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. "Our decision to invest in FieldPulse stems from a strong belief in their team, technology, and trajectory. In a rapidly evolving industry, FieldPulse has consistently emerged as a frontrunner, setting standards in functionality, usability, and customer satisfaction." said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners.The participation of Capri Ventures and Superseed Ventures in this funding round further cements FieldPulse's position as a major player in the Field Service sector.About FieldPulseAs the #1 rated field service management platform on G2, FieldPulse is on the cutting edge of designing software solutions to help field service companies quickly grow and scale their business operations. With tools for scheduling, invoicing, customer relationship management, and more, FieldPulse is the go-to platform for thousands of businesses worldwide.About Fulcrum Equity PartnersFulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $30 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at .About Capri VenturesCapri Ventures is an early stage enterprise tech fund combining capital with commercial expertise to accelerate market traction, with a strong portfolio in Israel, Europe, and in the U.S.About Superseed VenturesSuperseed Ventures is a venture capital fund and venture studio focused on investing, scaling and building trade tech startups.Press Contact:Ben ReedHead of Marketing, FieldPulseEmail:Phone: 469-233-9755

Ben Reed

FieldPulse

+1 469-233-9755

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok