Professional Beauty Services Market Size, Share, Industry Insights, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Professional Beauty Services Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Professional Beauty Services Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive analysis of the professional beauty services market, predicting a market size of $273.36 billion by 2027 with a projected CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth of the professional beauty services market is attributed to the continuous expansion of the beauty and cosmetics industry. North America is expected to hold the largest market share for professional beauty services. Key players contributing significantly to beauty industry services market include L'Oréal Group, Ulta Beauty Inc., Sephora, Beiersdorf AG, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., Matrix, Fantastic Sams Holding Corp., and Great Clips Inc.

Emerging Professional Beauty Services Market Trend

An emerging trend in the professional beauty services market is the adoption of new technologies by major companies within the industry to sustain their position in the market.

Professional Beauty Services Market Segments

.By Service Platform: Spa And Beauty Centers, Dermatological And Cosmetic Centers, Beauty Institutes, Other Service Platforms

.By Service: Haircare Services, Skincare Services, Nail Care Services, Makeup And Cosmetics Services, Spa And Wellness Services, Other Services

.By Consumer Group: Male, Female

.By Age Group: Below 20 Years, 20 – 45 Years, Above 45 Years

.Booking Type: Online, Offline

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Professional beauty services encompass various specialized services offering a wide array of cosmetic treatments and services for both men and women. These services are commonly provided in salons, spas, or other beauty facilities, by skilled and licensed members of the beauty industry.

Professional Beauty Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Professional Beauty Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The professional beauty services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

