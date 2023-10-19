U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market Expected to Reach $125.9 Billion by 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market by Coverage (General Business Liability Insurance, Allied Lines Insurance, Fire Insurance, Inland Marine Insurance, Commercial Multi-Peril Insurance, Commercial Auto Insurance, and Others), Distribution Model (Retail Agents, Wholesalers, and Others), and Application (Commercial and Personal): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the U.S. surplus lines insurance market garnered $52.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate $125.92 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increase in the number of large corporations, the rise of underwriting divisions, and the surge in mergers & acquisitions drive the growth of the U.S. surplus lines insurance market. However, efficient management of legacy claims & policy systems and the emergence of technologies for customized solutions hinder market growth. On the other hand, the development of unique customer & industry solutions and untapped potential in emerging regions create new opportunities in the coming years.

Surplus lines insurance provides coverage for personal belongings &events, commercial property, and other risks associated with unusual needs in the market. It covers unique and non-traditional insurance items which are typically not covered under standard insurance policies. Valuable collectibles, unforeseen wedding postponement, special jewelry, guns & antiques, renters insurance, and private mortgage insurance among others are some of the examples of U.S. surplus lines. Development in underwriting divisions of surplus lines such as pricing adequacy, risk selection, and capacity optimization & coverage, and rapid growth in mergers & acquisitions are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition, directors & officers (D&O), fiduciary & employment practices liability (EPL), and other such significant risk transfer coverages, are highly demanded by large corporate institutions. This is one of the major U.S. surplus lines insurance market trends.

However, due to flexible & non-traditional coverage, the implementation of technologies in customized solutions management is becoming one of the factors that limit the U.S. surplus lines insurance market growth. Moreover, the management of legacy policy &claims systems under U.S. surplus lines is another factor hampering the market growth. Conversely, developing & investing in unique customer & industry segments and enhancing new product offerings in the untapped potential of emerging economies globally. As a result, these are some of the factors expected to create U.S. surplus lines insurance market opportunities in the upcoming years.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment dominated the U.S. surplus lines industry in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the U.S. surplus lines insurance market forecast period. Due to the rise in large corporate institutions and small & medium enterprises, the involvement of risk in these businesses tends to increase in the market. Political risk, cyber & confidential data risk, errors & omission (E&O) risk, and other such risks are covered under U.S. surplus lines for commercial businesses in the market. As several, rising businesses & large firms and their increased U.S. surplus lines needs are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The retail agent segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to their customized product offerings, and allowing customers to research for the coverage provided under U.S. surplus lines market offerings. This, as a result becoming a major growth factor for retail agents, helps in improving the customer experience in accessing enhanced coverage for their valuable assets.

The uncertainty from COVID-19 has a moderate impact on the U.S. surplus lines market. Several states have issued various emergencies for insurance regulations, bulletins, and orders related to COVID-19 applicable to the surplus lines market. Moreover, many of the U.S. jurisdictions are actively seeking COVID-19-related data from surplus line insurers and managing the pandemic situation effectively. For instance, in Missouri, under the Department of Commerce & Insurance; surplus lines insurers are strongly encouraged not to cancel or terminate existing coverages.

Key Findings of the Study:

By coverage, the general business liability segment led the U.S. surplus lines insurance market size in terms of revenue in 2019.

By distribution model, the wholesaler segment accounted for the highest U.S. surplus lines insurance market share in 2019.

Depending on application, the personal segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. surplus line insurance market analysis include AXA, American International Group, Inc., Aegis Security Insurance Company, Berkshire, Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Lloyd's, ProSight Global, Inc., Swiss Re, The Travelers Indemnity Company, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

