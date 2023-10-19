Hack Your Health 2024 Unveils Exclusive Workshop For Health Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hack Your Health , a renowned wellness event in Austin, TX, has introduced an exclusive workshop catering to health entrepreneurs.Alongside over 50 expert speakers and 100+ exhibitor and sponsors, Hack Your Health 2024 is launching a groundbreaking event to cater to the needs of health entrepreneurs. Sponsored and presented by Adam Schaeuble, founder and CEO of the Podcasting Business School , this first-time workshop will address the growing demand for health entrepreneurship business guidance.Esteemed business owners will engage with participants in a limited-attendance session, covering diverse areas of specialty:- Adam Schaeuble, Founder & CEO Podcasting Business School: Attract More Clients through Limited Series Podcast Funnels- Robert Sikes, Founder & CEO KetoBrick: Bootstrapping Your Health Business- Lauren Berryhill, online Health & Fitness Coach: Expanding Your Instagram Presence and Converting Followers into Paying Customers- Emily Murphy, Holistic Wellness Clinic: Leveraging Facebook Groups for Health Business Growth- Brenda Breland, Health & Fitness Coach: Achieving 6-Figure Success with a Robust Foundational Offer- Nate Palmer, author, Million Dollar Body Method: Crafting Engaging Content that Resonates with Your Healthcare Customers- Kristin Santamaria & Kelly Smith co founders, Dotted Line Co LLC: Health Entrepreneur Legal Q&A SessionHack Your Health founder, Robin Switzer, shared her excitement about this addition to the event,“Hack Your Health is an event where people can learn about the latest scientific advancements, breakthroughs, and best practices in managing metabolic health for the prevention and treatment of chronic disease. We have historically drawn a large number of health entrepreneurs to this event, and we are excited to deliver content directed at their needs”.The Entrepreneur Business Building Workshop will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 a day prior to the conference kick-off. Entry tickets are available only to Hack Your Health ticket holders.Hack Your Health is a conference series owned by Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC. Since its 2017 inception, Hack Your Health (formerly known as KetoCon) has served as a pivotal force in the health and wellness community by delivering cutting-edge science, research, and real-life success stories demonstrating how low carb, zero carb, and ketogenic diets can improve metabolic health and be used as a tool to address chronic disease.The mission of Hack Your Health is to educate attendees while fostering a supportive community that promotes growth, development, and connections with like-minded individuals. This immersive experience leaves attendees inspired and motivated!For tickets:

