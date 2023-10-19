24,408 Students Have Used Money Path To Plan For Their Futures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available for a limited time through a no-cost pilot program

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Money Path , a cutting-edge, web-based financial education app opens students' eyes to the reality of how the academic and career choices they make now will impact their lives and long-term financial well-being.Through a personalized, technology-based experience, high school students explore and compare different college and career paths, calculate education costs, and reinforce personal finance concepts for increased confidence and readiness.After using Money Path:.95% reported they are more likely to set up a savings plan for important financial goals.81% reported they are more likely to determine what student loan amount is manageable.83% reported increasing their knowledge of how income, spending, and saving are all connected“The Money Path program has been great for our juniors and seniors as they navigate hard decisions about their futures,” said Cassandra Aranda, Community Partnerships Manager at Milwaukee Academy of Science.“Many of our scholars will be first-generation college students, and our goal is to support them in making the best decision for them and their financial future. Money Path has been an amazing tool for them to explore what they are interested in, as well as what is possible.”From classrooms to school advising to large group activities, Money Path is flexible and easy to implement. It's designed to complement your school's personal finance and academic and career planning curriculum. To learn more about how to get Money Path into your high school visit securefutures or schedule a call today.About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based non-profit recognized as a leading provider of financial education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 18th year, SecureFutures' programs have impacted more than 112,000 teens. For more information about SecureFutures, visit securefutures.

Angie Franzone

SecureFutures

+1 4142738101



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Experience the Power of Money Path