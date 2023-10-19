SADA's Asset Management Application Atom Is Now On Google Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy, announces the availability of Atom on Google Cloud Marketplace . Atom , an asset management application that empowers customers to modernize and maintain workflows in real-time, has gained rapid adoption within State Departments of Transportation (DOT), local municipalities, and rail and transit organizations. By increasing the availability of the application on Google Cloud Marketplace, SADA will jumpstart the widespread adoption of the product across multiple industries.



Built exclusively on Google Cloud, Atom's flexibility and configurability is transforming state, county, and local DOT space. Initial feedback from current customers indicates the application has yielded significant cost savings in field worker time optimization, maintenance planning, risk analysis, and forecasting.

Atom is relevant to any organization looking to improve the maintenance of its infrastructure – from the hotel industry to manufacturing. Users can complete work in real-time, add inventory, budget against their work, schedule their work, and more, both online and offline.

“Organizations that embrace Google Cloud are a natural fit for the Atom application. Many Google Cloud customers are focused on streamlining the upkeep and maintenance of their assets while reducing costs,” said Joe Kosco, EVP of Sales for Atom at SADA.“Now, with the click of a button on the Google Cloud console, these organizations can deploy Atom and begin realizing significant improvements immediately while helping them achieve their efficiency and cost-reduction goals.”

“We are pleased that SADA is expanding their solution availability on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives at Google Cloud.“With Atom, SADA is enabling our joint customers to remove data silos, analyze & manage risks, and streamline their processes.”

Atom has garnered the attention of many state DOTs looking to modernize asset and maintenance management workflows. The application's ability to drive customer value is largely due to its robust and highly configurable feature set and user-friendly mobile interface. Atom allows managers and field workers to execute their jobs, work orders, and inspections much more efficiently compared with legacy applications of the past.

“Our current customers have faced challenges deploying resources in an efficient manner – Atom fills this gap by streamlining the maintenance management process, saving organizations valuable time and resources,” Kosco said.

To learn more about Atom, click here .

ABOUT SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 6x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner ® Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at .

