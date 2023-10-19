Flash News: OKX Lists WAXP For Perpetual And Enables Margin Trading And Simple Earn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 19, 2023.



OKX Lists WAXP for Perpetual and Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn

OKX is pleased to announce that WAXP margin trading and Simple Earn are now enabled and that USDT-margined perpetual swaps for WAXP is now listed on OKX. These updates cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API.

Spot margin trading has been activated for the WAXP/USDT pair. For details of the tiered margin level, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers .

For the limits of Simple Earn, please refer to the Business Rules for Simple Earn .

The price limit rules of WAXP USDT-margined perpetual swap trading are the same as those of other currencies. Please refer to our perpetual swap trading guides for further details .

For more information, please visit the Support Center .