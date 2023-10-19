GET Cities' Christina Glancy To Moderate During DC Startup Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GET Cities lends their expertise during DC Startup Week. More than 15,000 entrepreneurs and 1,000 startups are expected to attend this week.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GET (Gender Equity in Tech) Cities, a leading organization dedicated to promoting gender equity in the tech industry, is excited to announce its participation in DC Startup Week 2023. This event is the largest of its kind for entrepreneurs and startups in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area and will take place from October 16–20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. GET Cities will be represented by its Program Manager of GET Cities DC, Christina L. Glancy.As part of GET Cities' commitment to increasing access to capital and capital deployment for marginalized people to accelerate equity in the industry at large, Glancy will be moderating a panel titled: The 2 Way Street: An Inside Look Into How Startups and Funders Work Together.GET Cities is also sponsoring the Female Founder and Funder Happy Hour to support thousands of founders and startups, as well as aid in creating a welcoming place to open conversation and build connections. The happy hour will take place on Thursday, October 19th from 5-7 p.m.GET Cities is excited to contribute to DC Startup Week and has relished in the learnings and growth from over 100 experts and founder workshops and talks, networking sessions and happy hours, pitch competitions, and more created to connect, educate, and grow the thriving DMV startup ecosystem. To learn more about DC Startup Week, visit dcstartupweekAbout GET CitiesGET (Gender Equity in Tech) Cities, led by SecondMuse Foundation and Break Through Tech in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women, transgender, and nonbinary people in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States. Currently, GET Cities has established local tech hubs in three U.S. cities: Chicago, Miami, and D.C.To learn more or get involved with GET Cities, visit their website at .

Gabrielle LeVota

GET Cities

