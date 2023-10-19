Pinnacle Infotech Hosts 5Th Global BIM Summit, Shaping AEC's Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pinnacle Infotech - Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology

Pinnacle's 5th Global BIM Summit

Speakers At Pinnacle's 5th Global BIM Summit

Group Photo - Pinnacle's 4th Global BIM Summit

Pinnacle Infotech announces its 5th Global BIM Summit, the industry's marquee event featuring the biggest BIM conclave

- Mr. Bimal Patwari, Co-Founder and CEO of Pinnacle InfotechDALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Infotech announces its 5th Global BIM Summit , the industry's marquee event featuring the biggest BIM conclave, to be held between October 26th and 27th, 2023, at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, Texas. This summit promises to be an unmissable opportunity for professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry to gather, collaborate, and explore the cutting-edge world of Building Information Modeling (BIM).Pinnacle Infotech is the global BIM leader, with over 30 years of experience delivering 15,000+ projects across 43 countries. The company leads in digital enablement, providing cutting-edge BIM services in the USA .BIM technology has been rapidly evolving, and at this summit, the company aims to dive deep into the future possibilities in BIM. The event will have industry leaders and subject matter experts talking on BIM Applications, Twin Motion, Integrated Automation, PiVDC, and the future of AEC.The Global BIM Summit is the ideal platform to gain insights into technological advancements and future possibilities in the world of construction. The event showcases expert talks on subjects like the Future of Digital Project Delivery and Key Trends in the US Construction Industry. The summit also features panel discussions on the power of the One BIM Model, spanning design, construction, and facility management. The main stage events would have industry leaders delving into topics like Mixing Realities and VDC Experiences.Talking about the BIM event, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, Mr. Bimal Patwari said, "We're excited to share the transformative potential of BIM in the AEC industry with our visitors. The power of collective wisdom is at the core of our mission, and we extend a warm invitation to all domain leaders, practitioners, and enthusiasts to be part of this transformative journey. Together, we can make a significant impact in the world of BIM.”With all this and more, the event promises to keep you ahead of the industry trends stressing the advancements in BIM Solutions for the AEC industry .For more information and registration details, please visit [ ]About Pinnacle Infotech:Pinnacle Infotech stands as a prominent innovator in the AEC industry, boasting global BIM leadership with over 30 years of experience and serving 2000+ clients across 43 countries.

Mou Chakraborty

Pinnacle Infotech Inc

+1 832-283-6628



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Join Us at Pinnacle's 5th Global BIM Summit in Dallas! Experience the Future of Construction