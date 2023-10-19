National Cancer Treatment Alliance Announces 43 Oncology Practices As Inaugural Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Practices from across 24 states come together to provide lower-cost, higher-quality cancer care for patients

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) announced today the launch of a nationwide, clinically integrated network (CIN) of leading community oncology practices and pharmacies. Joining the CIN are 43 practices across 24 states. The organization seeks to partner with employers to reduce costs and ensure high-quality, patient-centered cancer care.“NCTA's CIN members are high-performing oncology practices committed to improving cancer care through greater collaboration and learning,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA.“These practices are leaders in their community, consistently ensuring high-value cancer care that benefits patients and purchasers.”Many employers and community oncology practices are concerned about the limitations some insurers and pharmacy benefit managers bring to cancer care, impacting the decision-making and choices available to doctors and patients. Self-insured employers, purchasers, and other stakeholders will work directly with the CIN and NCTA practices to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality cancer care that is wholly in the patients' best interest.A CIN model allows independent physician groups to pursue direct relationships with employers, increasing timely access to needed treatments and lowering costs to patients. CINs facilitate sharing best practices and connections between independent practices that participate in the CIN, guided by quality measurements and efficient care delivery.“Community oncology practices and pharmacies are in the best position to provide affordable, quality cancer care in consultation with their patients,” said Ted Okon, MBA, executive director of the Community Oncology Alliance and CEO/chairman of NCTA.“By working together with employers, we can overcome barriers to providing the level of cancer care that patients and their families deserve.”NCTA is a benefit corporation of the Community Oncology Alliance, focused on ensuring high-quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care to employers and employees in the communities where they live and work.###About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to work directly with employers on cancer drugs and services, which ensures access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Find out more about NCTA at

