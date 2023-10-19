Glass Arts Collective Honored As Westlake Village's Business Of The Quarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nancy MarksWESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USAQ, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a tribute to craftsmanship, passion, and local talent, the City of Westlake Village proudly recognizes Glass Arts Collective as its 'Business of the Quarter'. This award acknowledges the studio's unparalleled contributions to the artistic tapestry of Westlake Village.A hidden gem in the cultural heart of Westlake Village, Glass Arts Collective is not just a studio-it's a community hub. As visitors walk through its doors, they're greeted by walls adorned with one-of-a-kind glass art, shelves brimming with handcrafted glass gifts, and workstations echoing tales of artistic endeavors.Beyond its classes in fused, stained, and mosaic glass designs, the studio plays host to a myriad of community events. From vibrant birthday parties that offer a unique artistic spin to relaxed wine nights that pair creativity with fine vintages, there's something for everyone. Businesses also frequent the studio for team-building events, finding that the art of glass-crafting fosters collaboration, communication, and camaraderie.The classes teach techniques and are 2-3 hours. Everyone has to start somewhere and there are Introductory classes.Nancy Marks remarked, "We've always envisioned our studio as a nexus for both artistry and community engagement. Hosting diverse events, from festive celebrations to corporate gatherings, has allowed us to intertwine art with everyday moments of joy."The studio's dedicated Art Gallery Exhibit further solidifies its commitment to the arts, showcasing the breathtaking works of local artists, each narrating tales of inspiration and dedication.Being named 'Business of the Quarter' accentuates Glass Arts Collective's unwavering commitment to enhancing community engagement, uplifting local artists, and adding color and sparkle to the Conejo Valley's arts scene.Whether you're a budding artist, someone seeking a unique celebration, or a corporate team looking for a memorable bonding experience, Glass Arts Collective promises a mosaic of unforgettable moments.About Glass Arts Collective:Glass Arts Collective is a luminous gem in Westlake Village, championing glass artistry through its workshops, handcrafted products, and local artist showcases. To dive into their world of shimmering wonders, visit .

