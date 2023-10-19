Raise The Woof Press LLC Introduces Porter And Midge: Paws For Safety: A Kid's Guide To Safe Dog Interactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety A Kid's Guide to Safe Dog Interactions

Raise the Woof Press LLC presents "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety," an educational children's book, fostering safe dog interactions. Coming October 24, 2023.

AUSTIN, TX, US, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Raise the Woof Press LLC is delighted to announce the forthcoming release of "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety : A Kid's Guide to Safe Dog Interactions," authored by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada. This heartwarming and educational children's book is scheduled to hit retailers nationwide on October 24, 2023, offering a valuable resource to young readers and parents for promoting safe and respectful interactions with dogs."Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" is an enchanting addition to the Porter and Midge series, a project close to the hearts of Austinites and dog enthusiasts, Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada. The series is dedicated to instilling in children the essential values of responsible dog ownership and fostering meaningful connections between kids and their canine companions.Set against the backdrop of the vibrant city of Austin, Texas, "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" invites readers to embark on an educational journey into the world of dog-human relationships. This delightful story introduces two lovable characters, Porter and Midge, who navigate everyday situations with the help of their loving owners CJ and Lora. Through captivating rhymes and breathtaking illustrations, young readers will discover essential lessons, including:. Safe approaches to unfamiliar dogs.. The importance of seeking permission before petting a dog.. The significance of respectful behavior around dogs to ensure everyone's well-being.This 38-page children's book is an essential resource for families, educators, and anyone committed to teaching children about the joys and responsibilities of interacting with dogs. "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" is available in multiple formats, including hardcover (ISBN: 979-8-9877499-5-1, $19.99), paperback (ISBN: 979-8-9877499-7-5, $12.99), and Kindle (ISBN: 979-8-9877499-6-8, $8.99).Raise the Woof Press LLC invites you to visit the official website at porterandmidge for more information about "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety." Stay updated on the latest developments by following @porterandmidge on Facebook and Instagram, where you can find behind-the-scenes content and engaging discussions about responsible dog ownership.About the Porter and Midge Series:The Porter and Midge series, created by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada, aims to introduce responsible dog ownership to a young audience through relatable stories set in Austin, Texas. Previous titles include "The Puppy Adventures of Porter and Midge: Out and About," which focuses on the socialization of puppies. Upcoming titles include "The Puppy Adventures of Porter and Midge: Paws At Attention" and "Porter and Midge: Paws and Play – A Kid's Guide to Things to Do With Your Dog." The series is committed to helping dogs lead their best lives as soon as possible, all while teaching children valuable lessons in responsible dog ownership.

