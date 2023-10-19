Patheous Health Acquires Missouri-Based MBS Advantage And Midwest Dysphagia Diagnostics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patheous Health's Mobile Imaging Service Expands Dysphagia Healthcare Reach in Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Patheous Health, a leader in dysphagia healthcare, is proud to announce the acquisition of two mobile modified barium swallow (“MBS”) diagnostic service providers in Missouri: MBS Advantage, Inc (“MBS Advantage”) and Midwest Dysphagia Diagnostics, PC (“Midwest Dysphagia”). This strategic move reinforces Patheous Health's commitment to providing top-tier dysphagia healthcare solutions while expanding its footprint into Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois.Patheous Health's CEO, Michael Peck, expressed“With the acquisition of these two great companies, we are excited to expand our integrated dysphagia healthcare platform to the Kansas City and St. Louis markets. Jean Foster and Ashley Opfer (Beam) have established a remarkable patient-centric business and we look forward to their teams becoming integral parts of Patheous Health.”With this acquisition, Patheous Health will be Missouri's largest mobile dysphagia healthcare provider with a one-stop mobile dysphagia imaging service aiding to improve outcomes, increase access to care, and lowering healthcare costs for patients impacted with dysphagia conditions.“I am proud of the team and quality MBS service I introduced to Kansas City in 2016 and looking forward to Patheous Health continuing and growing their mobile dysphagia teams focused on patient care and community accessibility,” said Midwest Dysphagia owner Ashley Opfer (Beam).“I helped pioneer mobile MBS imaging starting in 1998 to bring this important standard of care for my senior care patients. With the Patheous Health platform, the company I built can continue to service a broad market in the Midwest,” said MBS Advantage owner Jean Foster.This is Patheous Health's fifth acquisition since 2020 and opens a new geographic region for the company.About MBS AdvantageMBS Advantage is a physician group specializing in on-site modified barium swallow studies. Founded in 1998 by Paul J Langlois, M.D., and Jean L Foster, SLP, Board Certified in Swallowing and Swallowing Disorders, the company conducted over 16,000 videofluoroscopy procedures across various health settings including skilled nursing facilities, LTACHs, rehabilitation hospitals, DD facilities, and assisted living centers. MBS Advantage is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.About Midwest Dysphagia DiagnosticsMidwest Dysphagia Diagnostics is a mobile modified barium swallow (MBS) imaging provider dedicated to enhancing the care of patients impacted by dysphagia and swallowing disorders within Kansas City, Mo. Their mobile clinic design has allowed for services to be accessible to patients not only in hospital or rehab settings but also within their home.About Patheous HealthPatheous Health is a leader in dysphagia healthcare and swallowing impairment conditions, offering integrated dysphagia healthcare services across 18 states. With over 15 million annual dysphagia diagnoses across all age categories in the United States this condition may lead to poor outcomes and high healthcare costs. Patheous Health recognizes the need especially among the senior population to provide timely mobile services. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., and is private equity backed.

Laura Sanderson

Patheous Health

