(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taazaa Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

NOIDA, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taazaa Inc. has been Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India (from October 2023 to October 2024)! Taazaa has always focused on creating a healthy work environment in which all employees can thrive, and this certification validates those efforts.Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.“At Taazaa, we pride ourselves in providing a healthy workplace,” said Yasir Drabu, CEO of Taazaa.“We provide opportunities for every employee to grow, and we celebrate their successes and milestones, both personal and professional. We've always known Taazaa is a great place to work, and I'm honored and humbled to gain this important certification.”In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.Learn more at .About TaazaaTaazaa means“fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit to your business. We're agile. We're high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa .

Naveen Joshi

Taazaa Inc

+1 330-249-1179

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube