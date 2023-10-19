Unlocking The Open Innovation Potential Of Vietnamese Enterprises At The Innovation Leaders Forum 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovation Leaders Forum with the theme“Leading Corporation and Enterprises” at NIC Hoa Lac, Hanoi

HANOI, VIETNAM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Innovation Center (NIC) in collaboration with BambuUP and Global PR Hub will organize the Innovation Leaders Forum on October 30, 2023, at the National Innovation Center in Hoa Lac (NIC Hoa Lac), Hanoi. The event is part of the inauguration ceremony of the NIC Hoa Lac and the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition (VIIE) 2023 taking place from October 28 - November 1, 2023 hosted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.With the theme "Leading Corporations and Enterprises Spearheading Innovation", the forum will bring a panorama of innovation in Vietnam today. It is expected that the forum will welcome government leaders, more than 150 leading enterprises, startups and more than 30 investment funds from Australia, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Here, leading enterprises such as Visa, Viettel Group, Petrolimex, KPMG,... will reveal stories about open innovation, and the big picture of the Vietnamese innovation wave.In addition, the Forum is also a bridge between enterprises and startups through the announcement of Innovation Challenges released by Vietnamese and multinational corporations, businesses, and organizations. Thereby, startups will have the opportunity to offer specific and advanced solutions with great implementation potential. As the "cradle" to nurture diverse initiatives in engineering, environment, supply chain, information technology,... the series of challenges promises to become the most anticipated annual activity for startups in Vietnam and Asia.In addition, government agencies, corporations and innovative solution providers will sign MOUs at the Forum. This means a strong commitment to create a sustainable open innovation ecosystem in the future, affirming the long-term cooperation between the public sectors and the business sectors in this field.Also at the event, the Open Innovation Handbook For Enterprises will be officially introduced. Published by NIC in collaboration with BambuUP, it promotes the spirit of creativity and innovation in organizations and corporations. The handbook brings together stories and innovation experiences from leading businesses, as the "key to success" for leaders and employees in terms of processes, tools and methods to promote creativity, breakthrough ideas and successful implementation in a business environment.The representatives of the National Innovation Center said: "With the function of supporting and promoting Innovation, NIC will continue to accompany enterprises in this process. The Innovation Leaders Forum is organized to listen to challenges and support discussions to bring truly innovative solutions and encourage potential initiatives from startups.”Ms. Nguyen Huong Quynh, CEO of BambuUP shared: "Open innovation helps businesses connect with external resources effectively, making the most of the potential of both businesses and society. This will be a inevitable trend in a flat world era. At the 2023 forum, through the Innovation Challenges presented by corporations and businesses, we hope to create open discussions and inspire businesses to have more unique ideas, contributing to economic and social development.”Register to participate in Innovation Leaders Forum 2023 via:More on VIIE 2023 and the Inauguration Ceremony of NIC Hoa Lac at:

