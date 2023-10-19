Food For All Fundraiser Raises Over $48,000 For Neighbors In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Atlanta financial community provides the Atlanta Community Food Bank with funds to secure 195,888 meals

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area put dollars to good use with the Food For All fundraiser to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank , a leader in the fight against hunger. The fundraising competition raised $48,972 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 195,888 meals."We are thrilled with the outcome of the second Food For All and its impact on moving towards our goal of eliminating hunger in our community,” said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful to the local financial services industry professionals who came together for this friendly fundraising competition and to affect the lives of Georgia families that need our support."The 2023 Food for All fundraising competition winners include:Food For All Grand Prize – BlackRockFood For All Atlanta Community Food Bank President's Award – CIBC Private Wealth ManagementFood For All Most Creative Fundraising Campaign Award – VoyaFood For All Most Creative Social Media Campaign Award - Bank of America Private BankFood For All Heroes Award - Homrich BergFor more information or to learn how you can help, visit .About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 525,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

