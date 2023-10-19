(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Innofactor Plc
| Announcement 19.10.2023
| Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 19.10.2023
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
| Trade date
| 19.10.2023
| Bourse trade
| Buy
| Share
| IFA1V
| Amount
| 3,027
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 1.0550
| EUR
| Total cost
| 3,193.49
| EUR
| Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 321 989 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 19.10.2023
| On behalf of Innofactor Plc
| Nordea Bank Oyj
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
| Additional information:
| Sami Ensio, CEO
| Innofactor Plc
| Tel. +358 50 584 2029
