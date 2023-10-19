(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Massive Bio and ONCOassist® Announce Strategic Partnership at ESMO 2023

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development poised to reshape the oncology landscape, Massive Bio, Inc. and ONCOassist ® have announced a strategic partnership at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2023 conference in Madrid. This collaboration aims to optimize patient-centric care and enhance physician engagement in clinical trials and cancer research.Dr. Richard Bambury, Co-founder and CMO of ONCOassist®, stated, "With ONCOassist® being a trusted tool for a vast number of oncology professionals, this partnership with Massive Bio represents a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to elevate the standards of oncology care."ONCOassist®, recognized for its performance and reliability, serves as an essential resource for tens of thousands of oncology professionals worldwide, facilitating informed decision-making and improved patient outcomes.Selin Kurnaz , CEO and Co-Founder of Massive Bio, commented, "At Massive Bio, our focus has been on harnessing AI and concierge services to provide real-time clinical trial options for patients and their oncologists. Collaborating with ONCOassist® enhances our capability to accelerate R&D and streamline trial enrollment processes."Massive Bio's innovative approach to integrating AI with oncology research has been instrumental in bridging the gap between patients and clinical trials, ensuring timely and efficient access to potential treatments.Eoin O'Carroll, CEO of ONCOassist®, emphasized, "This collaboration underscores our shared objective of driving innovation in oncology. Together, we aim to foster patient-centricity and bolster physician engagement in clinical trials and research."The partnership between these two entities signifies a commitment to leveraging technology and expertise to advance the field of oncology, promising tangible benefits for patients, physicians, and the broader medical community.Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, added, "In the rapidly evolving realm of oncology, our partnership with ONCOassist® stands as a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries and ensuring every cancer patient receives optimal care."About Massive Bio:Massive Bio is a global leader in digital health tech, steadfastly committed to innovating the clinical trial recruitment paradigm through pioneering solutions and avant-garde technologies. Massive Bio's mission is to democratize access to advanced care, expedite life-saving research, and provide personalized patient care, thereby contributing to the global advancement of healthcare and medical research. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit , , or interact with us on our social media channels.About ONCOassist®:ONCOassist®, is the go-to app for oncology professionals globally. It gives them comfort that they can access relevant, up to date tools and content at their fingertips. It is the only mobile first platform that saves time and improves the quality of patient care for frustrated and under pressure oncology healthcare professionals. ONCOassist® is CE approved and ISOC 13485 certified platform. It has more than 77,000 users in 180 countries around the world. It counts many of the world's top pharmaceutical companies amongst its customers.

