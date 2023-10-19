Affordable Housing Market Size, Share, Growth Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company provides an in-depth analysis of the affordable housing market, forecasting a substantial growth to reach $67.17 billion by 2027, with an expected CAGR of 5.5%.

The growth in the affordable housing market is primarily attributed to the easy availability of home loans, and it is anticipated that the North American region will hold the largest market share. Key players in affordable housing market include Skanska AB, The Related Group, KEC International Limited, L&T Construction, Volunteers of America, and Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited.

Learn More On The Affordable Housing Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Emerging Affordable Housing Market Trend

One of the key trends in the affordable housing market is the focus on technological advancements, with major companies emphasizing the development of innovative and technologically advanced affordable housing solutions to strengthen their market presence.

Affordable Housing Market Segments

.By Providers: Private Builders, Government, Public-private Partnership

.By Size of Unit: Upto 400 square feet, 400-800 square feet, Above 800 square feet

.By Location: Urban, Rural

.By Income Categories: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG)

.By Population: Slum Population, Non-slum population

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global affordable housing market report at:



Affordable housing refers to housing units designed for individuals with incomes below the median household income. Its primary objective is to provide safe, reasonable, and economical housing to individuals who require assistance in securing adequate accommodation due to financial constraints.

Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Affordable Housing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The affordable housing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2023



Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023



Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027