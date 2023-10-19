Season 3 Of The Smurfs Announced As Peyo's Little Blue Heroes Will Celebrate Their 65Th Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Smurfs - Season 3

A third season for The Smurfs series is in production and has been picked up by Nickelodeon for global broadcast in 2024. - Celebrating 65 years of Smurfs!

- Veronique Culliford - president of I.M.P.S, and Peyo's daughter, BELGIUM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMPS, the global distributors of The Smurfs CG-animated series, together with co-producers Peyo Productions, Ellipse Animation, KiKA, Ketnet, RTBF, and with TF1, have announced that a third season of the global hit series The Smurfs is in production. Season 3 of The Smurfs will be broadcasted globally by Nickelodeon and on local Free-to-Air beginning next year.In this new Season, the chaos and hilarity of our beloved blue troublemakers takes up where it left off, and with new characters and elements bringing even more fun to the mix. Not only will we rediscover the original 100 Smurfs, but we will also meet new Smurfs girls, each with her own specific trait and unforgettable personality. There will also be new villains, posing additional threats to the Smurfs. There will also be new villains, posing additional threats to the Smurfs. Naturally, Gargamel will still reign as king villain, but he will be joined by his niece and nephew, Dwayne and Rowena. Then there's Voltaire, a young dragon who lives in a cave. In this third Season, we will discover for the first time on TV: The SMURF GIRLS' VILLAGE, a new magical and colorful place, hidden in the forest.Peyo's little blue heroes will turn 65 Y.O. as they have appeared for the first time in an adventure of Johan and Peewit - The Smurfs and the Magic Flute - published in the Belgian comics magazine Spirou on October 23, 1958. From then and over the years, Peyo built an entire fantasy world, filled with blue cuteness, mushroom houses, good universal values, and a unique Smurfs' language. The mix of nature and magics really brought something new into children's entertainment at the time. The long-lasting comic books, the television success and an iconic merchandising program turned the Smurfs into a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon, creating strong links of smurfiness with generations of kids.A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a February 2025 theatrical release.“I'm very happy to be able to continue my father's work with yet another fantastic new season of the Smurfs TV Series and the upcoming release of a new toy line for kids to play and create their own stories”! said Véronique Culliford, president & founder of Peyo Productions and I.M.P.S (Distribution Company), and Peyo's daughter.About The Smurfs, CG-animated TV series:The Smurfs is a Peyo Productions and Ellipse Animation, in co-production with KiKA, Ketnet and RTBF, with the participation of TF1 and with the participation of Wallimage (La Wallonie), of Screen Flanders, of BNPPFFF and with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Government and the participation of the CNC. Season 3 - 52 x 11''. © Peyo Productions - Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel - Dargaud Media - KiKA - KETNET - RTBF - 2024About IMPS & Peyo Productions:IMPS is the official licensor of 'The Smurfs.' Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, digital and video games, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows, and family entertainment experiences, that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Veronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Peyo Productions is a company under Belgian law belonging to rights holders with the purpose of the (co) audiovisual production of the work of Peyo.About Ellipse Animation:For over 60 years, Ellipse Animation and its production labels Dargaud Media, Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel and Ellipsanime Productions have been producing animated series, feature films and specials adapted from emblematic heroes of literature as well as many original creations.About NickelodeonNickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

