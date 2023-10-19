Mobile C-Arm Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile C-Arm Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Mobile C-Arm Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "mobile C-arm market" is expected to reach $1.64 billion by 2027, with a 5.9% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Mobile C-Arm Global Market Report 2023."

Mobile C-arm market expands due to chronic disease prevalence; North America leads the mobile C-arm market share ; Major players: Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Middle East, Koninklijke Philips, GE HealthCare Technologies, Shimadzu, Hologic, Heal Force, Hitachi Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems, Ziehm Imaging, Avante Health Solutions, DMS Group, OrthoScan.

Mobile C-Arm Market Segments

.By Product Type: Mini C-arms, Full-Size C-arms, Other Product Types

.By Application: Orthopedics, Trauma, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Other Applications

.By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

.By Geography: The global mobile C-arm market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A mobile c-arm is a system consisting of an image intensifier or flat-panel detector, an X-ray generator, and a workstation with controls and settings. It is frequently used in operating rooms for surgery, enabling surgeons to view real-time imaging of the operation site and for angiography and fluoroscopy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobile C-Arm Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile C-Arm Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mobile C-Arm Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

